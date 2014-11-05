Nov 5 SRV Yhtiot Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 209.0 million euros versus 170 million euros

* Q3 operating profit 6.0 million euros versus 6.9 million euros

* Says order backlog at close of review period was 944.1 million euros versus 911.5 million euros

* Sees 2014 profit before taxes to amount to 14-20 million euros

* Says group's full-year revenue is expected to be on a par with previous year

* Previous outlook: full-year revenue to be on a par with previous year and profit before taxes to amount 10-20 million euros