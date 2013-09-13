* FX weakness sidelines key central banks
* Issuers rush to take size on scanty books
* Syndicate bankers still positive given volatility
By John Geddie
LONDON, Sept 13 (IFR) - Public sector borrowers face a
challenging new issue environment as a number of key emerging
markets central bank investors have cut back their participation
in bond deals as they fight to prop up their ailing currencies.
Weakness in the likes of the Indonesian rupiah, Malaysian
ringgit and the Brazilian real have sidelined the central banks
of these countries from stocking up on debt issued in US
dollars, the global reserve currency.
Whether this is a trend borne out of general market
volatility, or outright selling of foreign exchange reserves to
stabilise their own currencies, at the margin, demand for dollar
debt issued by supranational, sub-sovereign and agency borrowers
is waning.
"For the rest of the year, dollar funding is set to become
increasingly difficult for top quality names," said Leopold
Olma, head of funding at German agribusiness agency Rentenbank,
who is hoping to issue a new dollar benchmark later in the year.
"From what we have seen in recent deals, orders are smaller
in general. Some central banks which would normally take USD200m
tickets are only taking USD20m at a time."
Like many European borrowers, Rentenbank issues a large
portion of its annual funding programme in dollars because of
the favourable cross-currency basis swap.
INFLUENTIAL BUYERS
Central banks and official institutions are very influential
buyers of quasi-sovereign bonds, which offer a combination of
top credit ratings and spread over their government backers.
Europe, in particular, has a sophisticated network of these
type of borrowers. According to Barclays research, these issuers
have had annual funding volumes of around EUR380bn in the past
two years, and have total outstanding tradeable debt of about
EUR1.76trn.
Since markets have reopened after the summer break, central
banks have bought around half of the USD27bn of debt issued by
these borrowers via a dozen or so transactions, according to IFR
calculations.
On the face of it, this seems like a healthy share, but the
distribution statistics only tell part of the story.
In nominal terms, overall order books sizes have been
shrinking, and the bumper dollar deals issued at the start of
the year are no more.
German development bank KfW was only able to hit its minimum
USD3bn benchmark size with a seven-year bond after receiving
orders of USD3.6bn this week, whereas in January it issued a
more testing 10-year benchmark and was able to print USD4bn off
a book of nearly USD6bn.
"At the moment there are a few of the bigger accounts that
aren't active, particularly in Asia, but also elsewhere
globally," said one head of syndicate in London.
"This is not showing itself up in the headline distribution
statistics because there are two large Asian central banks still
active for certain names."
While syndicate officials are careful not to name their
clients, the two central banks in question are widely understood
to be China and Japan. If those two don't participate, deals
automatically become tricky.
Just a day after KfW launched its transaction, another
Triple-A rated German entity, FMS Wertmanagement, launched a
three-year Global. That deal limped over the line for a USD1.5bn
trade, despite pricing at the wide end of guidance.
Even the handsome 3-4bp new issue premium on offer was not
enough to lure some cautious investors, said one syndicate
official who worked on the FMS trade.
As a result, there have been a number of heavy-handed
allocations, as borrowers look to take maximum size out the
market and reduce their funding needs for the remainder of the
year.
As well as the scantily covered FMS deal, last week Dutch
agency BNG printed a USD1.75bn three-year bond with just
USD1.8bn of orders, while Asian Development Bank issued a USD2bn
five-year on USD2.2bn of demand.
All of those deals performed poorly in secondary markets.
BNG's deal is still bid 4bp wide of reoffer, while ADB's and
FMS's deals are 1bp wide, according to Tradeweb data on Friday.
While the deals may not be remembered fondly by the
investors that participated, some syndicate officials have
actually been impressed by the issues getting done given the
latent market volatility.
"The new issue market is certainly tougher than it was at
the start of the year because there is not as much granularity
among central bank investors," said PJ Bye, global head of
public sector syndicate at HSBC.
"That said, this is only really a factor at the margin. In
fact we have been surprised to the upside on recent deals given
what is happening in the background: Syria, German elections,
tapering concerns."
