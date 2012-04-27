* Frontloading eases pressure on SSA issuers
* Investors continue to differentiate
* Multi-tier market here to stay
By Natalie Harrison
LONDON, April 27 (IFR) - Market experts see little risk that
rising volatility will lock European sovereign and agency
issuers out of capital markets this year, but some have deeper
concerns for 2013 due to relentless political instability and
the fragile banking sector.
In the past month, execution risk has become the foremost
concern, and this is likely to be further exacerbated by S&P's
two-notch downgrade of Spain to BBB+ on Thursday.
Supply has dwindled to around USD47.2bn in April compared to
USD325.2bn during the first three months of 2012, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
But the massive first quarter frontloading, resulting in the
best annual start to supply since 2009, has taken the pressure
off issuers facing a more turbulent second half.
For example, EIB has already completed 65% of its EUR60bn
programme, while KfW has raised 50% of its EUR80bn requirements.
"It's still relatively calm in primary markets, but that's
because issuers have been wise to get out in the markets while
they could," said one senior SSA banker, who declined to be
named.
"In the short-term, I don't see a huge problem, but as we
head into a summer of discontent and a shift to the left
politically, the market will begin to realise that these
austerity measures will just not work."
Signs of a multi-tier market have become more apparent over
the past two weeks, and the general consensus is that it is here
to stay for the foreseeable future.
A huge gap in both the scale of demand and new issue
premiums offered on two benchmark deals from the European Union
and the European Financial Stability Facility this week proves
that even similarly rated top-tier issuers face mixed fortunes,
based partly on their outstanding funding
requirements.
"We can assume that a larger differentiation between issuers
is going to be the new norm for some time to come. It is
something that issuers have to learn to cope with," said Frank
Czichowski, treasurer at KfW.
Further down the scale, disparities are even greater.
Finland's Municipality Finance's USD1bn five-year deal fell shy
of full subscription, while Swedish agency Kommuninvest
attracted around USD1.5bn of orders for a shorter three-year
deal during the same week, which was upsized to USD1.25bn.
"European Tier 2 and 3 issuers need to keep pricing to sell,
and will probably need to stay closer to home markets," said
another senior SSA syndicate banker.
"I would say everyone has access at a price, but not
everyone can bring a seven-year plus deal and expect to get it
done."
CAUTIOUS APPROACH
The unusually strong bid for duration so far this year
should also work in some borrowers' favour and give them greater
flexibility to lean on shorter-dated funding during periods of
volatility.
Few issuers have been more active in the longer part of the
curve than Triple A rated European Union, whose EUR10.5bn fund
raising in the first four months of the year consisted of four
bonds with 10-, 20-, 26- and 30-year maturities.
Its latest foray, a EUR2.7bn 10-year, attracted its second
biggest order book on record at EUR7.7bn partly due to its
relatively small EUR2bn funding needs left for this year.
The EIB's EUR3bn 15-year EARN, meanwhile, which priced in
March at mid-swaps plus 95bp, was the first time the EIB had
issued a 15-year deal since 2009, and the first time it had
tackled anything longer than 10-years since early 2010.
But issuers will also have to be tactical about pricing, so
as not to lose favour with investors. KfW's Czichowski warned
that now is not the time to overstretch the market by trying to
sell something close to, or through, secondary levels.
"Issuers have to offer an incentive to investors to commit
by leaving some pick up," he said.
Overall though, conditions in the SSA sector remain
conducive with plenty of liquidity in the market, Czichowski
said.
"Clearly there is a very active political debate about the
future of the euro, but that is going to continue and we have to
navigate volatile spots," he said.
Longer term, however, there are deeper problems that few
experts will even dare to try to measure.
"There is definitely a concern about a long-term closure in
bond markets. Banks have had a good start to the year, and are
more willing to underwrite and to support secondary markets, but
it's unclear whether that will last as their own costs of
funding are rising," said one of the bankers.
If support for secondary markets diminishes, an inevitable
widening in spreads will feed through to primary bond pricing
and ultimately raise the cost of funding for issuers, he said.
"In the short term, the problems are manageable, but
long-term, the issues have not gone away. They've just been
pushed down the road. If we are in this position heading into
next year, and the first quarter gets off on the backfoot, it
would be very hard to catch up," the banker said.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Helene
Durand and Julian Baker)
Durand and Julian Baker)