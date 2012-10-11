UPDATE 2-Mongolia agrees $5.5 bln economic bailout plan with IMF, others
* Asian Development Bank, World Bank, others to give up to $3 bln
STOCKHOLM Oct 11 SSAB : * Gives notice of redundancy regarding 450 employees * Says the measures constitute part of the previously announced efficiency
program within SSAB EMEA. * The notice primarily covers production personnel and affects approximately 200 employees in Borlange, 150 in Oxelosund, and 100 in Lulea. * Says 100 of those given notice are on temporary contracts
MUNICH, Feb 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif, pointing to Sunni Islamist militants in Syria fighting against its allies in Damascus, told the Munich Security Conference that the use of chemical weapons can never be condoned.
ULAANBAATAR, Feb 19 Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.