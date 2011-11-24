STOCKHOLM Nov 24 Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB AB said on Thursday it would reduce staff at its production plants in Sweden due to the market conditions.

"We are going to reduce consultants and temporary employees at all the production sites in Sweden. How many concerned and the timing is not entirely clear, so we'll get back to that in the middle of next week," said Ulrika Lilja, SSAB's head of external communications.

"This of course is due to the uncertain situation which we described in connection with the third quarter report which continues to prevail. Now we are starting to look at temporary employees as a result of the market condititions," she said. (Reporting by Christopher Jungstedt)