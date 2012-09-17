UPDATE 1-Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is sitting on more than $1.6 billion of gains in its investment in Apple Inc. after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
* SSAB sees 700 million SEK op loss in Q3
* Says to accelerate Europe cost cutting programme
* Says Europe, Asia and U.S. businesses affected by slowdown
STOCKHOLM, Sept 17 Swedish specialty steel firm SSAB said it would make an operating loss of around 700 million crowns in the third quarter as demand weakened, and said it would cut 10 percent of white-collar staff in Europe.
Overcapacity, the euro zone crisis and a slowdown in China have hit steel makers hard and there is little sign of improvement.
"Customers have been extremely hesitant in both northern and southern Europe," SSAB said in a statement. "The economic slowdown in China has had a negative impact on operations within SSAB APAC."
The company had said in the second quarter it expected that its North American operations would see a weakening in demand in the following three month period and said now that this had happened.
SSAB said it expected to report an operating loss of around 700 million Swedish crowns ($107.00 million) for the third quarter and as a result would speed up its cost saving programme in Europe.
The programme, which aims at generating 800 million crowns of annual savings, is expected to be completed in early 2013 and will see white-collar staff in Europe cut by around 10 percent. ($1 = 6.5419 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
SAO PAULO, Feb 24 Vale SA has stepped up the search for a new chief executive officer as Murilo Ferreira announced his departure, signaling efforts by some top shareholders to shield the world's No. 1 iron producer from political interference, three people with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.