STOCKHOLM, July 26 Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB on Thursday posted lower-than-expected sales and operating profit for the second quarter and said demand in the United States was weakening.

The company's operating profit in the quarter was 755 million Swedish crowns ($108.20 million) compared to 1.3 billion in the same period a year ago and the 904 million average forecast in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.9777 Swedish crowns)