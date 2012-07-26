Icahn raises stakes in Herbalife, Hertz, cuts Freeport-McMoran in 4Q
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
STOCKHOLM, July 26 Swedish specialty steel maker SSAB on Thursday posted lower-than-expected sales and operating profit for the second quarter and said demand in the United States was weakening.
The company's operating profit in the quarter was 755 million Swedish crowns ($108.20 million) compared to 1.3 billion in the same period a year ago and the 904 million average forecast in a poll of analysts. ($1 = 6.9777 Swedish crowns)
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
CARACAS, Feb 14 Venezuelan authorities raided the Caracas offices of Odebrecht on Tuesday, as prosecutors deepened a probe into the Brazilian construction firm that has admitted paying some $98 million in bribes to obtain government contracts in Venezuela.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Soros Fund Management LLC got out of gold in the fourth quarter of 2016 while Paulson & Co reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Trust, as bullion prices saw their weakest quarterly performance in 3-1/2 years, regulatory filings showed on Tuesday.