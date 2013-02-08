STOCKHOLM Feb 8 Swedish specialty steel maker
SSAB on Friday posted a much worse than expected
operating loss for the fourth quarter and said it had seen weak
markets in Europe, North America and Asia.
The company's loss - the second three-month period in a row
in the red - was 665 million Swedish crowns ($103.4 million)
compared to a profit of 50 million in the same period a year ago
and the average forecast of a loss of 315 million in a Reuters
poll.
"The weak trend pertains particularly to the European
market, but North American and Asian customers also adopted a
wait-and-see approach," the company said in a statement.