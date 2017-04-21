* SSAB Q1 operating profit 702 mln SEK vs 237 mln forecast
* Europe main driver behind SSAB profit beat
* Rising industrial demand offers boost to steelmakers
By Johannes Hellstrom
STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish steelmaker SSAB
posted a first-quarter operating profit on Friday
that exceeded analyst forecasts fuelled by a rise in sales
prices and deliveries in Europe, sending its shares as much as
10 percent higher.
Shares in the company, which also has operations in the
United States, have climbed in the past 15 months, lifted by
factors that include cost cuts, rising industrial demand and
anti-dumping measures by the United States and European Union.
Other U.S. and European steel producers also saw shares gain
during 2016, benefiting from lower Chinese exports and more
demand from automotive, energy and construction companies.
SSAB reported operating profit in the first three months of
702 million Swedish crowns ($78 million), sharply up from a 193
million loss in the same quarter last year, and well above a
Reuters poll forecast of 237 million crowns.
The bulk of the profit rise came from SSAB Europe, the
company's largest division. SSAB cited high deliveries and
production levels, as well as higher prices. Volumes sold to car
makers rose 20 percent from a year ago.
"We saw strong a performance from SSAB Europe," SSAB chief
executive Martin Lindqvist told a conference call.
The firm said it expected demand in Europe to remain good
during the second quarter.
SSAB said it expected shipments for the whole group to rise
in the second quarter. It forecast higher sales prices, but
cautioned that the effect would be mitigated by increased costs
for raw materials, such as coking coal and iron ore.
The firm also has operations in the United States, running
two large steel mills in Mobile, Alabama and Montpelier, Iowa.
U.S. President Donald Trump launched a trade probe on
Thursday against China and other exporters of cheap steel to the
U.S. market, raising the possibility of new tariffs and boosting
shares of U.S producers, like Nucor and U.S. Steel
.
"We are the biggest plate producer in North America and one
of the big steel companies in North America, so what is good for
the U.S. steel industry is obviously good for SSAB as well,"
Lindqvist said, without directly commenting on Trump's move.
SSAB said it expected demand for heavy plate in North
America to be good in the second quarter.
SSAB shares, which climbed as much as 10 percent during the
session, were up 9.0 percent by 1102 GMT, taking its 2017 rise
to 11.7 percent. SSAB shares more than doubled in 2016.
($1 = 8.9798 Swedish crowns)
