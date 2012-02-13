* Increases capacity utilisation slightly as stocks run low
* Will restart 3rd blast furnace only when market improves
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Feb 13 Swedish specialty steel
maker SSAB has postponed the restart of one of its
three blast furnaces in Sweden due to weak market conditions, it
said on Tuesday.
The company owns three blast furnaces in Sweden: two in
Oxelsoeund and one in Lulea. One of the two blast furnaces in
Oxelsoeund was shut temporarily last summer to carry out
relining works.
Although the works were concluded last autumn, the producer
decided not to restart the furnace until market conditions
improve, a company spokeswoman said.
"The relining process ended in September-October as planned,
but we have yet not restarted the furnace and we are still not
able to give a restart date," she said.
"We are monitoring the market on a weekly basis. We want to
see prices moving up before we take the furnace back into
production. There has been some destocking in Europe, but this
seems to be coming to an end."
Last week the Swedish steelmaker said it would slash costs
by 800 million crowns ($121 million) and cut 200 jobs after a
drop in demand due to Europe's debt crisis slammed quarterly
earnings.
SSAB had built up inventories of steel slab, a semifinished
flat steel product, before the Oxelsoeund furnace was shut down.
As these stocks were depleted in the third and fourth
quarters of last year, the company has increased production
slightly at its Lulea blast furnace in the past few months.
SSAB's Swedish operations are currently working at about 75
percent of capacity, slightly up from 70 percent in the third
and fourth quarters.
(Editing by Jane Baird)