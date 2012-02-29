UPDATE 2-Infineon braces for Wolfspeed deal collapse over U.S. security fears
* Infineon shares up 0.2 pct, erasing earlier gains (Rewrites, adds more comments, background, updates shares)
Feb 29 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc , a provider of software for financial firms, said it agreed to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's investment operations platform Portia for $170 million.
The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, SS&C said in a statement.
Thomson Reuters Portia helps investment managers track and manage their portfolios. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
* Verisk Analytics Inc acquires Healix Risk Rating Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Verisk Analytics Inc - Healix Risk Rating, a subsidiary of Healix International Holdings Limited, will become part of ISO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: