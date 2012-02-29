Feb 29 SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc , a provider of software for financial firms, said it agreed to buy Thomson Reuters Corp's investment operations platform Portia for $170 million.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2012, SS&C said in a statement.

Thomson Reuters Portia helps investment managers track and manage their portfolios. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)