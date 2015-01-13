UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL Jan 13 South Korean automaker Ssangyong Motor, owned by India's Mahindra and Mahindra , expects to swing to a profit in the next two or three years, thanks to its Tivoli sport utility vehicle, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Ssangyong Motor unveiled the Tivoli in South Korea on Tuesday, its first new model launch in four years, hoping to accelerate its turnaround from the brink of bankruptcy in the wake of the global financial crisis.
CEO Lee Yoo-il said at the launch that Ssangyong planned to export the small SUV to China as early as March. He did not disclose the timing of the U.S. release. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.