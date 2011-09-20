SEOUL, Sept 20 Ssangyong Motor Co , in which India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a majority shareholder, aims to expand vehicle sales volume and revenue by a third in 2013 from this year by launching five improved models and lifting overseas sales.

Money-losing Ssangyong Motor, which emerged from court-led restructuring in March, said in a statement that it aimed to sell 160,000 vehicle in 2013, compared with a 2011 target of 121,000.

South Korea's smallest car maker also said it targeted revenue of 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) in 2013, from a projected 3 trillion won for this year.

Ssangyong added that it planned to roll out four new models by 2016. ($1 = 1137.300 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)