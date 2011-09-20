SEOUL, Sept 20 Ssangyong Motor Co ,
in which India's Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a majority
shareholder, aims to expand vehicle sales volume and revenue by
a third in 2013 from this year by launching five improved models
and lifting overseas sales.
Money-losing Ssangyong Motor, which emerged from court-led
restructuring in March, said in a statement that it aimed to
sell 160,000 vehicle in 2013, compared with a 2011 target of
121,000.
South Korea's smallest car maker also said it targeted
revenue of 4 trillion won ($3.5 billion) in 2013, from a
projected 3 trillion won for this year.
Ssangyong added that it planned to roll out four new models
by 2016.
($1 = 1137.300 won)
(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)