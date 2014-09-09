Sept 9 SSBV Rovsing A/S

* Says has received contract from ESA for development of automatic test functions for use in simulation of solar panels function

* Says the order from ESA is worth 250,000 euros

* Says has also taken orders for delivery of interface simulators for Solar Orbiter satellite worth 94,000 euros Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)