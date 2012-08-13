LONDON Aug 13 Trading oil, the euro and shares
in Facebook were among the bets to help drive gains for
hedge funds in July, meaning the industry has largely shrugged
off the euro zone debt crisis to make money every month so far
this year.
The SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, which tracks
the performance of the majority of hedge fund services provider
GlobeOp's $187 billion in assets administered, rose 1.42 percent
in July, taking returns so far this year to 5.74 percent, the
firm said in a statement.
Returns are shown gross, meaning they do not take account of
hedge fund operators' lucrative fees, typically a 2 percent
annual management charge and 20 percent of performance.
Bill Stone, CEO of SS&C Technologies, told Reuters
that funds have profited from a wide range of positions, both
long - bets that prices will rise - and short - bets on falling
prices.
"Credit funds have done pretty well in August. Oil bounced
around and funds have done pretty well on both sides of that
trade. In currencies the euro and the Canadian dollar have been
good spots to be," he said.
"(In stocks) the biggest things that have helped long funds
have been in the technology sector - Apple and Google continue
to be strong and on the short side an awful lot of people made
money on Facebook."
The gains mean that hedge funds have made money in every
month so far this calendar year, according to SS&C GlobeOp.
The ability to make money in all market conditions was once
widely seen as the preserve of the hedge fund industry, although
losses during the credit crisis has changed that view.
According to Hedge Fund Research, a rival index provider,
the average hedge fund gained 1.05 percent in July, taking gains
this year to 2.88 percent.
SS&C GlobeOp says its index avoids so-called "survivorship
bias" as funds cannot choose whether or not they report
performance. The index is asset-weighted, meaning the
performance of bigger funds counts for more than smaller ones.