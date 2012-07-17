BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions
July 17 The Carlyle Group is selling 7 million shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, the U.S. financial software provider said.
Investment funds affiliated with Carlyle held a 36.5 percent stake in SS&C Technologies, according to an April 23 regulatory filing.
Upon completion of the offering, which is expected to close on July 23, Carlyle will own an about 27.37 percent stake in SS&C Technologies.
Citigroup is acting as the sole underwriter for the offering.
Shares of SS&C Technologies were down 5 percent at $24.69 after the bell. They closed at $25.95 on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.