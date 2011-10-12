LONDON Oct 12 Utility Scottish & Southern plans to buy and sell 100 percent of its power on the UK's day-ahead wholesale electricity market over a phase-in period commencing Friday, it said on Wednesday.

"SSE aims to begin this approach by trading a proportion of its total electricity supply and demand by Friday 14 October 2011 - with the expectation that it will reach 25 percent during November," it said in a statement.

SEE will be the first of Britain's six dominant energy suppliers to enact the measure, aimed at boosting liquidity in a market that has come under increasing government scrutiny in recent years. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)