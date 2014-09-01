Sept 1 Sse Plc

* Disposal of sse pipelines ltd

* Completed sale of sse pipelines ltd, one of uk's largest licensed independent gas transporters, to a new fund, environmental capital fund (ecf)

* For a total consideration estimated to be £52.7m. Ecf is managed by scottish equity partners llp (sep).

* Sse will initially invest £13.8 million for a significant minority stake in fund