Nov 12 Sse Plc

* H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 4.6 percent to 370.3 million stg

* Adjusted eps* rose by 5.8% to 31.1 pence

* Adjusted profit before tax* rose by 4.6% to £370.3m

* Reported profit before tax fell by 6.2% to £316.6m

* Investment and capital expenditure fell by 15.5% to £679.3m

* Interim dividend increased by 2.3% to 26.6 pence per share

* Reduced wind speeds contributed to a 22% decline in total output of electricity from sse's onshore windfarms

* Now believes adjusted eps* in 2014/15 will be at lower end of range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: