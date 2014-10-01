Oct 1 Sse Plc :

* Disposal of Hampshire data centre

* Agreed sale of its Hampshire data centre to SCC, for a total consideration estimated to be 12 million pounds,

* A small number of employees will TUPE transfer to SCC as part of disposal

* SSE Plc is continuing its business simplification programme, which will secure proceeds and debt reduction estimated to total around 1 billion pounds