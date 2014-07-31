July 31 SSE Plc

* Impact of fire on Ferrybridge power station

* At 2.00pm today a serious fire impacted units 3 and 4 of SSE's ferrybridge c power station in west yorkshire

* All persons on site have been accounted for and there are no reported injuries

* Indicated fire is now being brought under control

* While extent of impact of fire will not be clear for some time, it clearly adds to challenging business environment