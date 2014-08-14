Aug 14 SSE Plc :

* Response to CMA statement of issues

* SSE confirms its appetite for reform that gives customers confidence, allows regulators to regulate and encourages investors to invest in Great Britain energy market

* Response addresses each of CMA's four potential theories of harm in turn

* In addition there are significant market reforms that have only recently been introduced which should have a positive impact upon GB energy markets

* SSE has also highlighted specific areas where it believes there may be potential for reforms that produce additional benefits for competition and customers

* Agrees with summary of many stakeholders' views included in CMA's statement of issues that independent, authoritative market investigation will help to address key issues, begin to restore confidence of customers, investors