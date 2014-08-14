Union at Chile's Escondida slams new offer from management
SANTIAGO, March 19 The labor union at the world's largest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, called a fresh offer of talks by management to end a 39-day strike "manipulative."
Aug 14 SSE Plc :
* Response to CMA statement of issues
* SSE confirms its appetite for reform that gives customers confidence, allows regulators to regulate and encourages investors to invest in Great Britain energy market
* Response addresses each of CMA's four potential theories of harm in turn
* In addition there are significant market reforms that have only recently been introduced which should have a positive impact upon GB energy markets
* SSE has also highlighted specific areas where it believes there may be potential for reforms that produce additional benefits for competition and customers
* Agrees with summary of many stakeholders' views included in CMA's statement of issues that independent, authoritative market investigation will help to address key issues, begin to restore confidence of customers, investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 19 A newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs significantly cut the risk of death and hospitalization for heart failure compared with other medicines for the disease, according to data released on Sunday from a so-called real world study sponsored by AstraZeneca.
SYDNEY, March 19 Australia’s minister for resources said on Sunday that the government would take action to avert an energy shortage if big gas producers did not boost supply for the country’s domestic market.