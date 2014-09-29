Sept 29 Sse Plc

* Expects to report that it has invested around £700m during six months to september 2014 in maintaining, upgrading and building energy assets that its customers depend on.

* Continuing to manage impact of serious fire that occurred in unit 4 at its ferrybridge power station on 31 july

* Its retail segment (including enterprise - see above) has been profitable, although within this its energy supply business is expected to have incurred an operating loss,

* Still expects adjusted eps in 2014/15 as a whole to be around or slightly greater than in 2013/14.

* Remains on course to achieve its principal financial objective for 2014/15,