Sept 29 Sse Plc
* Expects to report that it has invested around £700m during
six months to september 2014 in maintaining, upgrading and
building energy assets that its customers depend on.
* Continuing to manage impact of serious fire that occurred
in unit 4 at its ferrybridge power station on 31 july
* Its retail segment (including enterprise - see above) has
been profitable, although within this its energy supply business
is expected to have incurred an operating loss,
* Still expects adjusted eps in 2014/15 as a whole to be
around or slightly greater than in 2013/14.
* Remains on course to achieve its principal financial
objective for 2014/15,
