Dec 19 SSE Plc :

* Provisional result of the capacity auction

* Has provisionally secured agreements to provide a total of 4,409 MW of de-rated electricity generation capacity from October 2018 to September 2019

* Final outcome of auction is subject to confirmation by secretary of state for energy and climate change

* This means that de-rated capacity totalling 2,796 MW did not secure an agreement

* Provision at a price of £19.40/kw (kilowatt)

* Results will not impact existing operations at Fiddler's Ferry, which is fully operational

* All three stations will therefore be available and/or generating this winter and SSE will continue to analyse market conditions and opportunities for 2015 and beyond