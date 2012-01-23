* Scottish Power, SSE to raise 2.9 billion from charges
* Charges to cost consumers additional 35 pence per year
* Scottish Power to connect wind farms, grow export capacity
LONDON, Jan 23 Britain on Monday sped up
its work to connect soaring numbers of renewable energy projects
to the electricity grid as regulator Ofgem unlocked 7.7 billion
pounds of investment for Scottish network operators to modernise
their high-speed grids.
Ofgem allowed utilities Scottish Power and SSE
to make transmission charges of an initial 2.9 billion
pounds between 2013-2021, with a further 4.7 billion pounds
chargeable over the period if needed for additional projects
approved by the regulator.
The charges will cost consumers 35 pence more per year as
transmission charges make up around 2-3 percent of household
energy bills, Ofgem said.
The regulator, which has the power to limit the amount of
money operators can charge for transporting energy, sped up its
so-called price control decision to help companies deal quickly
with a growing amount of renewable energy projects.
The proposal is subject to a consultation period.
"The fast-tracked companies can now benefit from the
swiftness of the process and concentrate on delivering efficient
network improvements for consumers," said Hannah Nixon, Ofgem's
senior partner in charge of the price control process.
SSE will receive 5.1 billion pounds and Scottish Power
around 2.6 billion pounds in revenue from transmission charges,
Ofgem added.
Scottish Power said it will use the money to connect around
11 gigawatts (GW) in offshore and onshore wind power projects
and to double electricity export capacity on cables between
Scotland and England, among other projects.
"This investment will create up to 1,500 new jobs and
deliver plans to connect enough green energy for 6 million
homes," said Frank Mitchell, chief executive of Scottish Power
Energy Networks.
The other owner of high-voltage electricity networks in
Scotland, National Grid, which was not fast-tracked, will
find out about its separate allowed transmission charges for
2013 later this year, Ofgem said.
The majority of new renewable energy projects, especially
wind farms, will be located in the windier regions of Scotland,
while most of Britain's energy is consumed in the south,
creating a challenge for electricity transmission.
Britain aims to produce 15 percent of its energy from
renewable energy sources by the end of the decade, which, on the
back of government incentives, has spurred a high increase in
green energy projects.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)