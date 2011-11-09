* Adjusted pretax profit down 25 percent to 287 mln pounds

* Sees moderate increase in adjusted full-year pretax profit

* Says gas consumption among UK household customers down 16 pct

* Output of renewable energy up 55 percent

* Interim dividend up 7 percent to 24 pence (Adds detail)

LONDON, Nov 9 SSE , one of Britain's six big energy suppliers, reported a 25 percent drop in first-half profit, hurt by higher wholesale gas prices and a drop in average consumption during the period.

SSE said on Wednesday average gas consumption was down 16 percent among household customers, while summer wholesale gas prices were 40 percent higher.

The utility said on Wednesday first-half adjusted profit fell to 287 million pounds ($462 million), compared with a forecast for 283 million in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

"SSE's half-year results reflect the impact of a number of these issues, especially the high wholesale cost of gas which eventually necessitated the increase in household prices that unfortunately had to be made in September," it said.

Perth, Scotland-based SSE expects to report a slight increase in full-year adjusted pretax profit.

Given higher wholesale prices, SSE raised power and gas tariffs in July. It said then it expected to make a large proportion of its full-year pretax profit in the second half. [ID: nL3E7IL16F]

SSE shares closed at 1,336 pence on Tuesday, valuing the business at 12.5 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.622 pound) (Reporting by Adveith Nair; Editing by Dan Lalor)