* Review of thermal generation operations
* Around 2,000mw of existing Thermal Generation capacity to
cease operation
during 2013/14 financial year
* Changes will affect SSE's power stations at Ferrybridge,
Keadby, Slough
Uskmouth, and Peterhead.
* No new-build investment in gas-fired electricity generation
in Great Britain
until at least 2015.
* The closure of units one and two will result in a reduction
of up to 50 full
time roles, at Ferrybridge
* Keadby will therefore be 'deep mothballed'
* Reduction in the 55 roles on Keadby, 40 roles expected to be
lost in total by
the end of the summer.
* Unit 13 (120mw) to cease generation and close from April at
Uskmouth, resulting in reduction of 20 roles at the site
