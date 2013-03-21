LONDON, March 21 SSE PLC : * Review of thermal generation operations * Around 2,000mw of existing Thermal Generation capacity to cease operation

during 2013/14 financial year * Changes will affect SSE's power stations at Ferrybridge, Keadby, Slough

Uskmouth, and Peterhead. * No new-build investment in gas-fired electricity generation in Great Britain

until at least 2015. * The closure of units one and two will result in a reduction of up to 50 full

time roles, at Ferrybridge * Keadby will therefore be 'deep mothballed' * Reduction in the 55 roles on Keadby, 40 roles expected to be lost in total by

the end of the summer. * Unit 13 (120mw) to cease generation and close from April at Uskmouth, resulting in reduction of 20 roles at the site * Source Text: