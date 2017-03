Dec 3 SSE PLC : * New long 8 year bond issue * Successfully launched a long 8 year, 500 mln euro bond maturing February 2022 * Coupon of 2.375 percent and an all-in funding cost of 3.564 pct once swapped to sterling * Enables co to capitalise on low interest rates * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here