BRIEF-Kingfisher says Bunnings' UK entry hasn't changed its plans
* CFO says has not seen any indication of changes in consumers' patterns of buying
Feb 17 SSE PLC : * Ofgem - guidance to reduce the assumed cost of equity and cost of capital for
electricity distribution companies * Ofgem - proposed changes will lower assumed cost of equity to 6% resulting in
an assumed cost of capital of 3.8% * Source text
** Norway's Statkraft will in June begin a formal process to sell its stakes in the Sheringham Shoal and Dudgeon wind farms offshore Britain, with a goal of completing the transactions by the end of the year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday
LONDON, March 22 Iron ore pellet producer Ferrexpo is resuming dividends following a 20 percent rise in its 2016 earnings, driven by a surge in commodity prices and lower costs, the company said on Wednesday.