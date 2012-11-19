PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 13
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Nov 19 SSE PLC : * First partial award in dispute between greater gabbard offshore winds ltd and
fluor ltd * greater gabbard offshore winds ltd (ggowl) has received the first
partial award of fluor ltd's claim against it * The award is in ggowl's favour, requiring no payment to be made by ggowl to
fluor ltd
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SANTIAGO, Feb 12 More than 300 people wearing hoods vandalized property at the world's biggest copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida in Chile, and forced contract workers to stop work during an ongoing strike, management said on Sunday.