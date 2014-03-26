LONDON, March 26 British utility SSE expects to see a fall in profits of around 100 million pounds in 2015 following its decision to freeze household energy prices until at least January 2016, its chief executive told BBC Radio.

"We've said we have to accept lower profits, maybe 100 million pounds or so in 2015," said Alistair Phillips-Davies, Chief Executive of SSE.

The company announced it would split its retail and wholesale arms and freeze energy prices in a drive to improve transparency following a backlash over how energy companies set their bills. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Kate Holton)