BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
LONDON Jan 9 SSE Ventures, the venture capital arm of British utility SSE Plc, has transferred its clean technology investments into a new 95 million pound ($146 million) fund, it said on Monday.
The fund will be managed by British venture capital firm Scottish Equity Partners, which will partner with SSE and four institutional investors.
The Environmental Energies Fund has acquired nine clean energy investments from SSE Ventures' portfolio, including wave energy company Acquamarine Power.
The fund will have "substantial fresh capital available" for investment and has agreed to add up to five further SSE investments to the portfolio in future, SSE said.
"We continue to believe that cleantech companies have an important role to play in developing new technologies and that is why we continue to be involved as a major partner in the (fund)," SSE finance director Gregor Alexander said. ($1 = 0.6490 pound) (Reporting by Nina Chestney)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
* BVF PARTNERS L.P. REPORTS A 9.6 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN ANAPTYSBIO INC AS OF JAN 26, 2017- SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2k5fK3H Further company coverage: