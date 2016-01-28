LONDON Jan 28 SSE, one of Britain's big six power companies, will cut its domestic gas prices by an average of 5.3 percent from March 29, the company said on Thursday.

"This latest reduction will save a typical household gas customer on our standard tariff 32 pounds a year compared with existing prices," the company said.

The move follows a similar cut from rival E.ON, which last week announced a 5.1 percent reduction in its gas prices from Feb. 1.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by David Goodman)