PARIS May 22 British utility SSE said on Wednesday full-year after-tax profit rose 5.8 percent to 1.19 billion euros and increased its full-year dividend by 5.1 percent to 84.2 pence.

Estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters IBES had forecast a mean net income of 1.04 billion pounds.

The company, the UK's third-largest utility by market cap, said that average UK household gas consumption was up 21 percent and electricity consumption up five percent.