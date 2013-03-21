LONDON, March 21 Electricity provider SSE said it would cut its capacity and delay investments in gas-fired electricity in the country until at least 2015, warning that policy uncertainty meant that there was a risk of the "lights going out" in Britain.

The utility, one of Britain's largest six, said it will reduce its thermal generation capacity by about 2,000 MW over the next year, as part of a review of its assets.

"The government is significantly underestimating the scale of the capacity crunch facing the UK in the next three years and there is a very real risk of the lights going out as a result," said Ian Marchant, Chief Executive of SSE, in a statement on Thursday.

He said the government could reduce this risk by acting swiftly to provide clarity on its electricity market reforms and bringing forward capacity payments to 2014 from 2018.

The government is planning the biggest transformation of Britain's electricity market since privatisation in the 1990s, diversifying its energy mix to satisfy carbon targets.

SSE said the prolonged uncertainty and tough market conditions has led it to delay new investment in Great Britain and Ireland.

The changes will hit power stations at Ferrybridge, Keadby, Slough Uskmouth and Petermouth, it added.