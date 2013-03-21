* SSE not to invest in new plants until 2016
* Govt needs to speed up capacity mechanism - SSE
* Tighter capacity margins will increase volatility
By Karolin Schaps and Lorraine Turner
LONDON, March 21 British utility SSE Plc
is to shut a quarter of its polluting and unprofitable power
capacity over the coming year,
warning that the government is seriously underestimating a
looming electricity shortage.
Adding to supply concerns after closures announced by other
operators, SSE also warned that a lack of clarity on proposed
changes to the electricity market meant it would not decide to
build any new power stations over the coming three years.
"The government is significantly underestimating the scale
of the capacity crunch facing the UK in the next three years and
there is a very real risk of the lights going out as a result,"
said Ian Marchant, chief executive of SSE, in a statement on
Thursday.
SSE's review will lead to the closure of its power station
at Slough, west of London, the mothballing of Keadby in eastern
England and the shutdown of some units at three other sites -
Ferrybridge in northern England, Uskmouth in Wales and Peterhead
in Scotland.
Around a fifth of Britain's power plants are set to close by
2020 as old, polluting plants shut and the supply gap is
worsened by operators' decisions to mothball unprofitable gas
plants that have been hit by high input prices.
The head of Britain's energy regulator warned last month
that Britons faced rising energy prices in a supply
roller-coaster, as spare capacity margins tighten to as low of 4
percent, compared with around 14 percent now.
RWE npower will this week close its huge Didcot A
coal-fired power station, while Scottish Power (part of Spain's
Iberdrola ) produced the last electricity at its
Cockenzie power plant last week.
SSE said the government needs to speed up its electricity
market reforms and offer a so-called capacity mechanism, where
power plants are rewarded for being on standy-by, from 2014
instead of the planned 2018 start date.
"We are not complacent about this, which is why we have an
insurance policy - the capacity market," said Energy Minister
John Hayes in a statement. "We're considering how and when this
can best be used to bring about any necessary increase in supply
or reduction in demand."
Analysts said it was unlikely Britain's lights would dim but
a squeeze on capacity would increase price volatility.
"I don't think you'll see the lights go out, I think you'll
see volatility in the prices, that's how it will manifest
itself," said Iain Turner, analyst at Exane BNP Paribas.
Power traders said the plant closures had been largely
expected and priced into forward power contracts, but agreed
that tighter margins had added to price volatility, especially
when there was high wind power production.