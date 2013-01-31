* Full-year dividend at least 2 pct above RPI inflation

* SSE gas plant production falls 66 pct in first nine months

* Gas plant investment decision not until later this year

LONDON, Jan 31 British utility SSE expects full-year adjusted pre-tax profits to rise 4-5 percent, the company said on Thursday, citing a strong performance by its supply and networks businesses in the first half of the financial year.

The utility, one of Britain's largest six, also said it expected to pay a dividend of at least 2 percent above retail price index inflation for the full year which ends on March 31.

"The overall performance of the company has been good in 2012/13 and I'm pleased that SSE is on course to deliver further growth in the dividend and an encouraging increase in adjusted profit before tax," said Chief Executive Ian Marchant, who will step down on July 1 after 10 years at the helm.

Utilities across Europe have been hit by shrinking energy demand during tough economic times and many operators have suffered from weak profits after burning comparatively expensive gas in power plants.

SSE's own power production from gas-fired stations in the first nine months of the financial year fell to 6.4 terawatt-hours (TWh), down 66 percent year on year.

Coal plants produced 27 percent more power over the same period at 13.6 TWh generated, SSE said.

Investments into new power plants in Britain was uncertain, the company added, due to a lack of clarity on the government's proposals to reform its electricity market.

"SSE issued an invitation to tender for the construction of its planned 470 MW (megawatt) combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plant at Abernedd in 2011 but now does not expect to take an investment decision on Abernedd until the second half of 2013 at the earliest," SSE said.

The government has made proposals to parliament about restructuring the power market in order to incentivise low-carbon forms of energy while ensuring back-up capacity such as gas-fired power plants is on stand-by to cover supply gaps.

SSE's shares were up 1.06 percent 1,431 pence as of 0831 GMT.