LONDON, Sept 30 Utility company SSE, at
the centre of a debate in Britain over whether the industry
charges too much to provide energy, said it expected to increase
its dividend in the 2013/14 year above the rate of inflation.
British-listed utilities Centrica and SSE lost 2.7
billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in market value in two days last
week after opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband promised to
freeze energy prices for 20 months if his party wins power in
May 2015.
"Despite the intensifying political debate, we will maintain
our operational and financial discipline, to enable us to
deliver an above-inflation increase in the dividend for this
financial year and beyond," Finance Director Gregor Alexander
said.