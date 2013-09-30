LONDON, Sept 30 Utility company SSE, at the centre of a debate in Britain over whether the industry charges too much to provide energy, said it expected to increase its dividend in the 2013/14 year above the rate of inflation.

British-listed utilities Centrica and SSE lost 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in market value in two days last week after opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband promised to freeze energy prices for 20 months if his party wins power in May 2015.

"Despite the intensifying political debate, we will maintain our operational and financial discipline, to enable us to deliver an above-inflation increase in the dividend for this financial year and beyond," Finance Director Gregor Alexander said.