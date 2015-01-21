LONDON Jan 21 Ofgem will launch an investigation on Wednesday into whether utility SSE acted uncompetitively in the electricity connections market, the British energy regulator said.

"Ofgem has used its competition powers to open an investigation into whether SSE put its competitors at a disadvantage in the electricity connections market," it said in a statement.

The body also outlined a series of steps that local distribution network companies must take within the next six months to help improve competitiveness in the sector. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)