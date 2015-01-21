(Adds comments, details, background)
LONDON Jan 21 British energy regulator Ofgem
has launched an investigation into whether utility SSE
has acted uncompetitively in the electricity connections market,
a probe that could result in the company being fined up to 10
percent of annual turnover.
"Ofgem has used its competition powers to open an
investigation into whether SSE put its competitors at a
disadvantage in the electricity connections market," it said in
a statement.
The watchdog's actions follow a review of the 500 million
pound market for connecting customers to the electricity grid.
SSE said it will cooperate fully with the authorities.
Shares in the energy company fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday
morning to 1,497 pence.
"This investigation is obviously at an early stage, but it
is not helpful," said Whitman Howard analyst Angelos Anastasiou.
Britain's energy supply sector, which includes SSE, is also
being probed by Britain's competition authority.
Last year, SSE was also investigated for poor performance
during storms that left millions of Britons without electricity.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely and David
Evans)