May 2 British utility SSE's gas storage sites Hornsea and Aldbrough suffered unplanned outages on Sunday which are expected to end by 1700 GMT on Monday, according to a market message.

The outage at Hornsea was most severe. As of Sunday 0400 GMT, Hornsea had lost 2.36 terrawatt hours (TWh) of its capacity - effectively a full shutdown.

Aldbrough lost only 0.36 TWh of capacity, with 1.73 TWh left in service, the message said.

