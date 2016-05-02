PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 2 British utility SSE's gas storage sites Hornsea and Aldbrough suffered unplanned outages on Sunday which are expected to end by 1700 GMT on Monday, according to a market message.
The outage at Hornsea was most severe. As of Sunday 0400 GMT, Hornsea had lost 2.36 terrawatt hours (TWh) of its capacity - effectively a full shutdown.
Aldbrough lost only 0.36 TWh of capacity, with 1.73 TWh left in service, the message said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan; editing by Jason Neely)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.