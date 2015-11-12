(Adds company comment, background)

LONDON Nov 12 Britain's Peterhead gas power plant has returned to service following the completion of upgrade work, operator SSE said on Thursday.

The plant is now able to operate at loads between 240 and 400 megawatts (MW), the company said.

"This is another important development for Peterhead power station, allowing it to meet the needs of the current market," said Paul Smith, SSE managing director for generation.

The plant has a contract under National Grid's Supplemental Balancing Reserve (SBR) to supply back-up capacity to make sure the lights stay on over periods of high demand during the winter of 2015/16.

Britain's power grid has had to take measures to ensure supply as the country faces dwindling electricity capacity partly due to ageing plants going offline. (Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely and Susan Thomas)