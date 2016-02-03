PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 3 British power producer SSE said it would likely close down three of four units at its Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power plant near Manchester from April 1 due to competition from other forms of electricity and the advanced age of the station.
"Although a final decision has not yet been taken, SSE's expectation is that (subject to consultation) it is likely to close three of the four units from 1 April 2016 and it is informing the market accordingly," the company said in a statement.
If it decides to shut down the units, the company will face a penalty of around 33 million pounds ($48 million) for breaching a capacity delivery agreement, it said.
($1 = 0.6868 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)
