LONDON Feb 3 British power producer SSE said it would likely close down three of four units at its Fiddler's Ferry coal-fired power plant near Manchester from April 1 due to competition from other forms of electricity and the advanced age of the station.

"Although a final decision has not yet been taken, SSE's expectation is that (subject to consultation) it is likely to close three of the four units from 1 April 2016 and it is informing the market accordingly," the company said in a statement.

If it decides to shut down the units, the company will face a penalty of around 33 million pounds ($48 million) for breaching a capacity delivery agreement, it said.

($1 = 0.6868 pounds)