LONDON Oct 20 British utility SSE will restart its 735-megawatt (MW) Keadby gas-fired power plant in north Lincolnshire from Nov. 9, more than two years after it mothballed the plant due to weak prices.

The plant will gradually restart operations and is expected to be fully available by mid-December, the company said.

Employees working at the Keadby site include 21 people who were transferred from SSE's Ferrybridge coal-fired power plant which will close in March 2016, SSE said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)