LONDON, March 5 British utility SSE has dropped out of a project to build an electricity interconnector between Britain and Norway, the company said on Tuesday.

"SSE has today announced that it will no longer have a financial involvement in the NorthConnect project," the utility said in a statement.

SSE added that project partners Vattenfall UK, E-CO Energy, Agder Energi and Lyse remained fully committed to the project and that its withdrawal would not affect the plans.