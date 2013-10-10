LONDON Oct 10 British energy supplier SSE said on Thursday it would raise its household charges for electricity and gas by an average of 8.2 percent next month.

The company said it needed to charge its customers more because of the increasing cost of buying wholesale energy, paying to deliver it to customers' homes and government-imposed levies collected through energy bills.

SSE, one of the 'big six' British energy companies, said raising prices was "the last thing the company wanted to do", and it pledged not to raise prices again before Autumn 2014 at the earliest.

SSE and fellow British-listed utility Centrica lost a combined 2.7 billion pounds ($4.34 billion) in market value in two days in September after opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband promised to freeze energy prices for 20 months if his party wins power in May 2015.