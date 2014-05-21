BRIEF-Sainsbury's "happy" with 2016-17 profit consensus of 578 mln stg
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
LONDON May 21 Britain's second-largest energy supplier SSE reported a 9.6 percent increase in 2014 full-year adjusted pretax profit, rising to a better-than-expected 1.55 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) boosted by a strong performance in its electricity transmission operations.
Despite the rise, the utility, which made the bold move in March to freeze its energy tariffs until January 2016, said on Wednesday that the issues facing the energy sector were "very challenging".
Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers, which control around 95 percent of the retail market, have come under fire for consistently increasing tariffs. Retail operating profit was down 28.6 percent to 292 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)
* Shares down 2.5 percent after Q4 underlying supermarket sales edge lower, highlights cost price pressures
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling
March 16 Balfour Beatty reported a return to annual profit on Thursday as its British construction benefited in the second half from the diminishing impact of loss-making historic contracts. A pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31 marked a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Its order book from continuing operations at constant exchange rates rose 15 percent to 12.7