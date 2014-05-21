LONDON May 21 Britain's second-largest energy supplier SSE reported a 9.6 percent increase in 2014 full-year adjusted pretax profit, rising to a better-than-expected 1.55 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) boosted by a strong performance in its electricity transmission operations.

Despite the rise, the utility, which made the bold move in March to freeze its energy tariffs until January 2016, said on Wednesday that the issues facing the energy sector were "very challenging".

Britain's 'Big Six' energy suppliers, which control around 95 percent of the retail market, have come under fire for consistently increasing tariffs. Retail operating profit was down 28.6 percent to 292 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5935 British Pounds) (Reporting By Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)