LONDON Nov 11 Britain's second-biggest energy
supplier SSE reported a 48 percent rise in adjusted
pre-tax profit to 548.8 million pounds ($831.54 million) for the
first-half of the year, receiving a boost from strong renewable
energy output in wet and windy weather.
SSE said it would pay an interim dividend to shareholders of
26.9 pence per share, up 1.1 percent from a year ago.
Profits in its wholesale energy unit, which includes
electricity generation, rose nearly sixfold to 159.6 million
pounds thanks to a 38 percent increase in output from its wind
farms and hydroelectric power stations to 3.9 terawatt-hours.
($1 = 0.6600 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)