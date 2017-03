LONDON Jan 26 British utility SSE will reduce household gas prices by 4.1 percent on April 30 and extend its price freeze guarantee by at least six months, the company said on Monday.

The Scotland-based firm, which will report full-year results on May 20, is also expecting to pay shareholders a dividend for 2014/15 at least equal to inflation.

The utility added that it expects full-year adjusted earnings to be around the same level achieved in 2013/14.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)