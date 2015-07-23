LONDON, July 23 Britain's second-biggest energy supplier SSE expects to make lower profits in its energy supply business this financial year but said on Thursday it was counting on making more money in its energy management and generation business.

The Scotland-based energy company reiterated its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for 2015-16 of at least 115 pence in its first-quarter results update on Thursday.

SSE also gave an outlook for its medium-term capital expenditure programme, saying it would invest around 5.5 billion pounds ($8.6 billion) through March 2018. ($1 = 0.6406 pounds) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)