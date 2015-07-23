LONDON, July 23 Britain's second-biggest energy
supplier SSE expects to make lower profits in its energy
supply business this financial year but said on Thursday it was
counting on making more money in its energy management and
generation business.
The Scotland-based energy company reiterated its guidance
for adjusted earnings per share for 2015-16 of at least 115
pence in its first-quarter results update on Thursday.
SSE also gave an outlook for its medium-term capital
expenditure programme, saying it would invest around 5.5 billion
pounds ($8.6 billion) through March 2018.
($1 = 0.6406 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)